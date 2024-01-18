Rishi Sunak hosts a press conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room. STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has begged the House of Lords not to block his Rwanda plan.

In a bizarre press conference, the prime minister pleaded with peers not to “frustrate the will of the people”.

And in comments likely to anger Tory MPs, he refused to guarantee that deportation fights to the east African country will take off this year, despite previously saying he wanted it to happen by the spring.

Sunak was speaking the morning after he saw off a Tory rebellion to win the Commons’ backing for his his flagship Safety of Rwanda Bill.

The draft legislation will not go to the House of Lords where opponents will try to amend it or kill it altogether.

But Sunak said: “There is now only one question: will the opposition in the appointed House of Lords try and frustrate the will of the people as expressed by the elected House or will they get on board and do the right thing?”

At the same time as the PM was speaking in Downing Street, the Home Office confirmed that a further 358 asylum seekers crossed the Channel in small boats yesterday - the highest one day total for the year so far.

