Rishi Sunak In Angry Clash With Sky News Journalist Over Tory Betting Scandal

A frustrated PM. A frustrated interviewer.



The PM responding to news Scotland Yard could interview candidates under caution within days pic.twitter.com/CngkuCwf70 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 27, 2024

Rishi Sunak clashed with a Sky News journalist as he repeatedly dodged questions about the Tory betting scandal.

The prime minister refused to say whether he had told one of the Conservative candidates under investigation by the Gambling Commission, Craig Williams, the date of the election before announcing it publicly.

Advertisement

Williams was Sunak’s parliamentary aide and is one of his closest political allies.

He and another candidate, Laura Saunders, were ditched by the party earlier this week over claims they put bets on the day of the election.

On the campaign trail today, Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates asked the PM: “Did you tell Craig Williams, a man you said you were with almost every minute of every day, the date of the election before he put the bet on?”

Sunak replied: “Sam, I’ve been clear about this. I was furious when I learned about these allegations. We’ve initiated independent inquiries of our own because I don’t have access to the Gambling Commission’s detail.

“We’ve suspended candidates. You’ll recognise, whilst there are ongoing independent investigations ... it’s just not right for me to say anything more about that.

Advertisement

“But, if anyone has broken the rules, of course they should face the full consequences of the law and I’ll ensure that they’re booted out of the party.”

Coates then said: “Prime minister, you know the answer to the question whether or not you told Craig Williams. You cannot prejudice an investigation, you can only prejudice a jury trial. You absolutely can answer this question.”

The PM replied: “No it’s absolutely not right, while there are independent investigations that those aren’t compromised in any way, shape or form.”

As Coates tried to challenge him Sunak continued: “They are rightly confidential and it’s important that they stay that way and that’s the right thing to do, and you know that.”

Coates then hit back: “That is not true, you can only prejudice a jury trial. You know the answer of whether you told Craig Williams - yes or no?”

Advertisement

Talking over the journalist, Sunak said: “We have done internal inquiries of our own, and as a result of those we have suspended candidates.