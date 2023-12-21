Rishi Sunak Left Red-Faced By Humiliating U-Turn Over Immigration Crackdown

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claims he makes "long-term decisions". Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been forced into a major U-turn over his plans to make it harder for foreign spouses to move to the UK.

In a humiliating climbdown, the government has ditched moves to increase the amount of money a British worker must earn in order to get a visa for their overseas-based partner.

Under the policy set out less than three weeks ago by home secretary James Cleverly, the salary threshold would increase from £18,600 to £38,700 a year next spring.

But following a major backlash, the government quietly announced tonight that it will initially only go up to £29,000.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “You have to wonder who is in charge at the Home Office, or if anyone is. It was clear to everyone else that the raising of the earnings threshold was unworkable.

“This was yet another half thought through idea to placate the hardliners on their own back benches.

“James Cleverly needs to put down the spade and stop digging.”

The embarrassing U-turn also makes a mockery of Sunak’s claim that he makes “long-term decisions” for the good of the country.

Cleverly unveiled the policy as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing immigration to the UK by 300,000 a year.

That came after figures revealed that net migration - the difference between those entering and leaving the UK - last year was 745,000.