Rishi Sunak Was Met With Ridicule After Comparing England's Dramatic Victory To The General Election

Rishi Sunak celebrating England's surprise victory last night Rishi Sunak, X

Rishi Sunak was met with ridicule on Sunday when the beleaguered PM seemed to compare England’s dramatic Euro 24 victory to the Conservatives’ electoral struggles.

Gareth Southgate’s team pulled off an amazing comeback against Slovakia last night, transforming what looked like certain defeat into an extra-time 2-1 victory.

In response to the surprise turn of events, the prime minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s not over until it’s over.”

He added a photo of himself celebrating the team’s win in a crowded room.

It’s not over until it’s over. pic.twitter.com/FpZe6VMhDa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 30, 2024

Not everyone thought that message was the right one to send to his party at the moment, though.

Poll after poll has predicted the Tories are on track for heavy losses when the public hit the ballot box on Thursday, after 14 eventful years in power.

The BBC’s survey tracker shows Labour have double the amount of support the Tories do on average, shooting ahead with 40 points compared the Conservatives’ meagre 20.

An Ipsos mega-poll even predicted Sunak’s party will endure its worst result ever this week, taking home just 115 seats.

Unsurprisingly, many X users think this result will be near impossible to turn around just days before the public cast their votes.

Yes, but you can’t overhead-kick a couple of hundred parliamentary seats four days before an election, can you? https://t.co/vydTrbHKtO — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 30, 2024

Just bookmarking this for 10pm on Thursday https://t.co/GsBK3P3oEF — Tom (@TPGRoberts) June 30, 2024

Aww he’s taking having to move out on Friday really well https://t.co/0dHn4tPTiz — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 30, 2024

It is for you. https://t.co/6MMwOb8a52 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 30, 2024

Which for me will be on Friday. https://t.co/0imKFlkqJU — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 30, 2024

Plenty could not help contrasting England’s performance to Sunak’s disastrous decision to leave D-Day commemorations early.

Unless it's honouring D-Day veterans, in which case you leave before the end. https://t.co/CFpwvWtKaA — @ipswichjon 💙🇺🇦🌈 (@ipswichjon) June 30, 2024

You would have left early.

Again. https://t.co/LfQy58N4yn — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 30, 2024

Sadly not the approach he took on D-Day https://t.co/s2HwzRvE8z — Oliver Coppard (@olivercoppard) June 30, 2024

And others users even used his message to encourage people to vote and remove the Tories.