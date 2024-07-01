Rishi Sunak Was Met With Ridicule After Comparing England's Dramatic Victory To The General Election

Rishi Sunak was met with ridicule on Sunday when the beleaguered PM seemed to compare England’s dramatic Euro 24 victory to the Conservatives’ electoral struggles.
Gareth Southgate’s team pulled off an amazing comeback against Slovakia last night, transforming what looked like certain defeat into an extra-time 2-1 victory.
In response to the surprise turn of events, the prime minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s not over until it’s over.”
He added a photo of himself celebrating the team’s win in a crowded room.
Not everyone thought that message was the right one to send to his party at the moment, though.
Poll after poll has predicted the Tories are on track for heavy losses when the public hit the ballot box on Thursday, after 14 eventful years in power.
The BBC’s survey tracker shows Labour have double the amount of support the Tories do on average, shooting ahead with 40 points compared the Conservatives’ meagre 20.
An Ipsos mega-poll even predicted Sunak’s party will endure its worst result ever this week, taking home just 115 seats.
Unsurprisingly, many X users think this result will be near impossible to turn around just days before the public cast their votes.
Plenty could not help contrasting England’s performance to Sunak’s disastrous decision to leave D-Day commemorations early.
And others users even used his message to encourage people to vote and remove the Tories.