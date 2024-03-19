Rishi Sunak Enters 'Parallel Universe' As PM Faces Down Angry Tory MPs

Tory MPs will put on display of unity tomorrow despite the crisis engulfing Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

The prime minister will address at a meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories amid mounting speculation that his time in No.10 could be coming to an end.

Advertisement

But few expect him to receive anything other than a warm reception from his MPs, even though the Conservatives remain on course for wipeout at the general election.

Another two opinion polls yesterday confirmed that the party is falling even further behind Labour.

They came on the back of Sunak’s worst week since becoming PM, with Lee Anderson defecting to Reform UK and the Tories’ top donor becoming embroiled in a race row over comments he made about Diane Abbott.

That led to reports that Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was being lined up to replace Sunak as prime minister ahead of the general election.

Mordaunt did nothing to stop the leadership speculation as she left Downing Street following cabinet this morning.

Advertisement

Asked if she supports the PM, she would only say: “I’m getting on with my job and I recommend it.”

When asked if she supports Rishi Sunak, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt says she's 'getting on' with her job and 'recommends it' amid rumours of her toppling the prime minister ahead of the General Election pic.twitter.com/IUtNhiIFG8 — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 19, 2024

Nevertheless, Sunak’s appearance at the 1922 Committee will still be greeted with the enthusiastic banging of desks and shouts of “hear hear” from MPs.

The PM will tell them to “stick with the plan” and afterwards, those in attendance will tell journalists waiting outside Committee Room 14 that the party is still united behind him.

But one rebel Tory MP told HuffPost UK: “Rishi will be telling the loyalists that everything will be fine. It’s just a parallel universe

“There are always those who want to rally round - but look at the bloody polls.

“The idea that the problem is a few backbenchers speaking out is just such a nonsense.”

Sunak’s 1922 Committee appearance will come as the House of Lords prepares to inflict more defeats on his flagship Rwanda bill.

Advertisement

On Monday night, the government managed to successfully overturn 10 amendments peers had previously made to the bill.

The controversial legislation will return to the Lords today, where peers will attempt to defy ministers by making more changes to it.

Conservative peers who rarely appear in the Lords are being told to turn up to help the government avoid up to seven more more embarrassing defeats.

If a combination of Labour, Lib Dem, Green and crossbench peers, plus bishops, manage to pass the amendments, it means the bill may not become law until after Easter.

That could jeopardise Sunak’s vow to get deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground this spring - sparking yet another leadership crisis.

Advertisement