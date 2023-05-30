Rishi Sunak To Hold Talks With Joe Biden In Washington DC Next Week

via Associated Press

Rishi Sunak will fly to the United States next week to hold talks with president Joe Biden.

The prime minister will visit Washington DC on Wednesday and Thursday and is also due to meet senior members of Congress and business leaders.

But with the 2024 US presidential election already well underway, there are no plans for Sunak to meet with Donald Trump.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said: “The visit will be an opportunity to build on the discussions the prime minister and president Biden have had in recent months about enhancing the level of cooperation and coordination between the US and UK on the economic challenges that will define our future.

“It will also be an opportunity to discuss issues including sustaining our support for Ukraine as we build on the success of G7 summit in run-up to the Nato summit.”

Trump is the current frontrunner in the race to become the Republican candidate to take on Biden in the election, holding a comfortable poll lead over his closest rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The former president has been lukewarm at best about maintaining support for Ukraine should he return to the White House.

In a recent interview with CNN he declined to say that he wanted Ukraine to win the war following Russia’s invasion.

Last week former prime minister Boris Johnson held talks with Trump in an effort to persuade him to back a Ukrainian victory.

Downing Street also said Sunak would not be raising with Biden the possibility of signing a trade agreement.

“We are not seeking to pursue a free trade deal with the US currently,” the PM’s spokesperson said. “I wouldn’t expect either side to be pushing on that.”

The prospect of a swift free trade agreement with the US had been touted by some leading Brexiteers as a key benefit of leaving the EU.

But negotiations were kicked into the long grass when Biden took office in 2021.