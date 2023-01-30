Rishi Sunak To Resist Calls For Nadhim Zahawi To Lose Tory Whip

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham, today. Phil Noble via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak will resist calls to strip Nadhim Zahawi of the Tory whip over the tax scandal that brought him down, HuffPost UK understands.

The former party chairman was sacked by the PM yesterday after being found to have broken the ministerial code on several occasions.

Advertisement

In a damning report, Sir Laurie Magnus, Sunak’s ethics adviser, said Zahawi had failed “to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour”.

Although he was booted out of the government, he remains the Conservative MP for Stratford-in-Avon.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper has written to the prime minister urging him to remove the Tory whip from Zahawi if he refuses to quit the Commons.

She said: “Nadhim Zahawi failed to pay the taxes he owed, refused to come clean, and then threatened campaigners and journalists with legal action simply for trying to uncover the truth.

“It shows that Zahawi is simply not fit to represent his constituents in Parliament. If he refuses to stand down as an MP, Rishi Sunak surely has no choice but to withdraw the Conservative whip.

Advertisement

“Sunak dragged his feet for weeks over this scandal. He must now act swiftly if he’s serious about restoring integrity to this sleaze-ridden Conservative government.”

But a source in the Tory whips office pointed to the final paragraph of Sunak’s letter to Zahawi yesterday as proof that the PM plans to stand by his party colleague.

In it, the prime minister said: “I know I will be able to count on your support from the backbenches as you continue to passionately and determinedly serve your constituents of Stratford-on-Avon and represent the many issues and campaigns you are dedicated to.

“Thank you for your service to this and previous governments.”

In his reply, Zahawi also pledged his support to the government.