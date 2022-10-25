Rishi Sunak's Cabinet: Who's In And Who's Out?

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has just become the UK’s third prime minister this year. In a speech outside Downing Street, he promised to “fix” the problems he inherited from Liz Truss.

It is no surprise then, that Sunak is replacing the loyal lieutenants who supported Truss with his own allies as he appoints a fresh Cabinet.

However, Sunak has been keen to stress that he wants a Cabinet of “all the talents” so we may see some moves to keep Truss’s allies within the tent.

Here HuffPost UK takes you through who’s in and who’s out in.

Who’s Out

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned as business secretary this morning shortly after Sunak delivered his first speech as prime minister.

It is perhaps no surprise that there is no room at the top table for the former business secretary, a staunch ally of Boris Johnson who once derided Sunak as a “socialist”.

Jake Berry

Jake Berry, a key ally of Johnson, confirmed that he had left his post as Conservative Party chair, saying “all good things must come to an end”.

“I relish the opportunity to serve our great party and my constituents from the backbenches once again.”

Robert Buckland

Robert Buckland has left his role as Welsh secretary.

He originally backed Sunak in the first Tory leadership contest in the summer before switching to Truss as momentum gathered behind her.

Kit Malthouse

Kit Malthouse was the Department for Education’s fourth secretary of state in the space of a year.

He has now left his post.

“As I leave the DfE, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard,” he tweeted.

“I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children.”

Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis has served in a number of roles in Cabinet and most recently as justice secretary.

He initially backed Nadhim Zahawai in the Tory leadership race before switching to Truss in the final stages of the contest.

He said he would continue to support Sunak from the backbenches.

An honour to have been one of the longest serving Cabinet ministers - having done eight ministerial roles, in five departments, under four Prime Ministers.



The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face - as a Party and as a country. pic.twitter.com/ulZjpcHkWk — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) October 25, 2022

Chloe Smith

Truss ally Chloe Smith has left her job as secretary of state for work and pensions.

She backed Truss in the first leadership contest before backing Sunak after her government fell.

In a tweet, she said: “It has been a privilege to serve as the secretary of state for work and pensions and I would like to thank all of the brilliant staff at DWP for their dedication to helping people into work and protecting the most vulnerable.

“I look forward to supporting Rishi Sunak from the backbenches & continuing to work hard for my constituents in Norwich North.”

Wendy Morton

Wendy Morton’s time as chief whip embodied the chaos that gripped the Truss government, especially in its final days.

The night before Truss resigned, Morton was said to have resigned her role in the confusion over a vote on fracking, only for Downing Street to insist she remained in the post hours later.

Morton tweeted: “Heading to the back benches from where I will continue to represent the constituents, businesses and communities of Aldridge-Brownhills.”

Simon Clarke

Simon Clarke had been a vocal champion of Truss throughout the leadership campaign and into her premiership.

After she resigned, he backed Boris Johnson’s failed bid to return to No.10.

Clarke indicated he had left government today, saying it had been a “great privilege” to serve as levelling up secretary.

It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary @hmtreasury. — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) October 25, 2022

Ranil Jayawardena

Little- known Ranil Jayawardena has resigned as environment secretary, saying he knew that Sunak wanted a “new team”.

Vicky Ford

Vicky Ford attended Cabinet as development minister in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office under Truss.

Today she announced that she has left her role as minister of state in the Foreign Office.

She tweeted: “There is no greater honour than representing the UK overseas. I am sorry to leave the @fcdo but wish my successor and @RishiSunak all the very best.

“Thank you to all the AMAZING fcdo staff across the world. It has been wonderful to work with you.”

Who’s In

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman returns as home secretary just days after she resigned from the role and triggered Truss’s downfall.

Appointing Braverman to the role is a sign that Sunak wants to appeal to the right of the party and those who backed Truss for the leadership.

But her reappointment is likely to raise eyebrows given she resigned as home secretary for breaching security rules by sending an official government document from her personal phone.

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt is staying on as chancellor in what has been seen as a move to offer stability and reassurance to the markets after they welcome his appointment as chancellor in the wake of Truss’s mini budget.

Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab is back in his old job of justice secretary, lord chancellor and deputy prime minister.

Raab had supported Sunak loyally throughout the summer and in the most recent leadership contest.

Michael Gove

Michael Gove, who claimed in August he was quitting frontline politics, makes a quick return to the job he held under Boris Johnson.

Simon Hart

Another loyal Sunak supporter, Simon Hart has been appointed to the powerful position of chief whip.

He previously served as Wales secretary before he resigned from Johnson’s government in the summer.

Ben Wallace

The popular and well-regarded Ben Wallace is staying in his post as defence secretary despite being a heavy backer of Johnson.

The decision to keep Wallace in post is a sign that Sunak is looking for continuity and stability where possible.

James Cleverly

James Cleverly, another prominent ally of Johnson, is staying in his role as foreign secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi, a Johnson ally who backed his return to No.10 before switching to Sunak at the last minute, has been appointed as minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chairman.

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has been moved form his short-lived post of home secretary to business secretary.

Shapps, who said previously that it had been a “mistake” to oust Johnson, has supported Sunak since he launched his campaign to be prime minister.

Gillian Keegan

Former health minister Gillian Keegan has been appointed as the new education secretary — the fifth in the space of a year.

Mel Stride

The chair of the Treasury Select Committee is new work and pensions secretary.

Stride had been a vocal critic of Truss’s economic policies and had supported Sunak since the summer.

Penny Mordaunt

Sunak’s leadership rival Penny Mordaunt is staying on as leader of the House of Commons in a move that us unlikely to please her allies.

Reports suggested that she had been eyeing up a promotion to the foreign secretary after she ran for the leadership twice and garnered significant support from MPs.

Oliver Dowden

Sunak’s friend and ally Oliver Dowden has been made the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Therese Coffey

Therese Coffey, who served as Liz Truss’ deputy prime minister and health secretary, has been moved to become environment secretary.

Kemi Badenoch

