Suella Braverman Reappointed Home Secretary Days After Quitting Over Security Breach

Suella Braverman has been reappointed home secretary by Rishi Sunak, less than a week after she resigned for breaching security rules.

Last Wednesday, Braverman quit as Liz Truss’ home secretary after admitting sending an official government document using her personal email.

When she stepped down, Braverman said “the business of government relied upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes”.

Over the weekend she delivered a huge boost to Sunak’s leadership campaign by throwing her weight behind his bid.

Braverman is one of the leading Brexiteers on the right of the party who ran for the leadership herself when Boris Johnson was ousted.

She now returns to the Home Office as Sunak moved to assemble his top team.

In his speech in Downing Street shortly after being appointed PM, Sunak said he would lead a government of “integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level”.

Braverman has previously taken a hardline on immigration and said it was her “dream” and “obsession” to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Sunak has also appointed Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister and kept Jeremy Hunt as chancellor.