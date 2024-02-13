Rishi Sunak's 'Heartless' Bid To Break Up Couples With Visa Rules Faces Challenge

Hinterhaus Productions via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s “heartless” decision to break up couples by making it harder for them to get a visa will face a fresh challenge in parliament.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Lib Dems have said they will introduce a “Cupid clause” bill designed to block plans to increase the income requirements.

Advertisement

Currently couples have to have a combined income of at least £18,600 a year to get a family visa.

The prime minister has said the move is designed to reduce immigration as it is “far too high”.

But it triggered an immediate backlash from opposition parties who warned it would mean many families where one partner was born abroad would no longer be able to live together in the UK.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael told HuffPost UK the party’s bill would block the change.

“On Valentine’s Day, couples should be enjoying their time together - not worrying about whether this heartless Conservative government will tear them apart,” he said.

Advertisement

“There is no evidence that these new rules will grow our economy, or help British businesses and the NHS recruit the workers they need.

“However, we do know that they will cause untold anxiety and heartbreak for countless couples.

Carmichael added: “If the Conservatives were serious about supporting families, they would back my bill and scrap these callous changes to the visa rules.”

The bill is set to receive its first reading in the Commons on February 19.