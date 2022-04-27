Rishi Sunak Did Not Breach Ministerial Code Over Tax Affairs, Ethics Chief Rules

On the green card issue, Geidt said he did not believe that possessing one would constitute “an inherent conflict of interest”.

“Being subject to the obligations imposed by the card in his personal life could not reasonably be said to be in tension with the faithful discharge of his duties as chief secretary to the Treasury or as chancellor of the exchequer,” he wrote.

The ethics tsar also said he was satisfied that there was no conflict of interest over Sunak’s blind investment trust after he was assured by the chancellor that he does not have “live knowledge” of the contents.

Murty’s shareholding in Infosys was also “properly declared”, Geidt ruled, adding that it held no contracts with the Treasury while her husband has been at the helm.

The saga of Sunak’s tax affairs appears to have dented his popularity with Tory party members as well as his chances of succeeding Johnson as PM if he is ousted by MPs angry over partygate.

A recent chart compiled by the ConservativeHome website put his net rating at minus 5.2 on April 25 from 7.9 at the start of the month.

A survey by Ipsos taken in early April also found more Britons think Sunak is doing a bad job as chancellor, rather than a good job.