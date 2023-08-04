Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Reveal Previously Unknown Wedding Details As They Celebrate Milestone

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Don Arnold via Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have finally opened up about their wedding and shared photos from their big day as they celebrated their first anniversary on Friday.

Back in January, Rita finally confirmed months-old reports she and Taika had married, but the couple have shared only a few snippets about their nuptials in the months since.

To mark one whole year as a married couple, the Hot Right Now singer and the filmmaker have now revealed previously unknown details from their intimate LA wedding – along with a series of snaps – to British Vogue.

Despite previous reports they’d made “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other, Rita revealed it was actually her who popped the question.

“She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly,” filmmaker Taika said of her proposal during a holiday to Palm Springs last summer.

The wedding came together within four weeks, but “wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported”, Taika said, instead taking place in LA with a small group of about eight people.

Those in attendance included Taika’s daughters from a previous marriage, Matewa and Te, his best friend Jermaine Clement and Rita’s sister Elena, who walked her down the aisle as the Masked Singer star wore a Tom Ford gown. Vogue reported their parents watched the ceremony via Zoom.

The newlyweds then went to their friend Guy Oseary’s house for a dinner party, where they were serenaded by an Elvis impersonator.

The couple at the 2023 Met Gala Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Rita said it had been “quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up” while keeping the details to themselves over the past year.

Taika said of the day: “We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple.

“My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

“I felt really peaceful actually,” Rita added. “It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.”

The couple were reported to have started dating in March 2021, after she went to Australia to work as a coach on the local version of The Voice, with Taika previously telling of how they first met years prior at a party Robert Pattinson was hosting.

The pair are known for making appearances together at high-profile events, while actor and director Taika directed the video for Rita’s new Fatboy Slim collaboration Praising You.