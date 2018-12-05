Rita Simons has become the fourth celebrity voted out of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
The former ‘EastEnders’ actress was sent home at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, after failing to score enough votes from the public to remain on the show.
Reflecting on her 17 days in the jungle, Rita told presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly that she felt the experience had changed her, noting: “I really am afraid of heights, and I did the zipwire, and I abseiled down a massive cliff.
“Doing a challenge where water was coming up was a massive deal for me, and I hate insects! And I got covered in them. I’m glad I got that, at least, before I left… because you haven’t done the jungle properly, if you haven’t [done that].”
On her time in the jungle, Rita admitted: “Do you know, it was so much harder than I ever thought it would be. I am the sort of person, everything I do I go in the deep end… and it’s bloody hard.
“And the thing that killed me the most, I’m sure you heard me banging on about it, the boredom. There’s a lot of times when the other guys have gone to do trials, and I am sitting, and I am no good at sitting around, and that killed me the most.”
She added: “And then, the hunger… I had a very minor, and it’s fine, mini hyperglycemic incident last night, and I had to go off to the medical hut. So for two days I’ve been wondering why I haven’t felt quite right, and my blood sugar had gone very low, but it’s fine and they were amazing. And I’m so happy to be out!”
Rita ended the interview by naming Harry Redknapp as her top pick to win, saying: “I love Harry, he’s a legend. Harry is winning, just so you know.”
The latest elimination comes after TV legend Noel Edmonds and soap stars Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Sair Khan were given the boot over the last few days.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs every night on ITV.