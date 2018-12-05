Rita Simons has become the fourth celebrity voted out of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

The former ‘EastEnders’ actress was sent home at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, after failing to score enough votes from the public to remain on the show.

Reflecting on her 17 days in the jungle, Rita told presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly that she felt the experience had changed her, noting: “I really am afraid of heights, and I did the zipwire, and I abseiled down a massive cliff.

“Doing a challenge where water was coming up was a massive deal for me, and I hate insects! And I got covered in them. I’m glad I got that, at least, before I left… because you haven’t done the jungle properly, if you haven’t [done that].”