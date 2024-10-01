Robert Jenrick Condemned By Tory Leadership Rivals For Claiming 'SAS Kill Rather Than Capture'

Robert Jenrick gestures as he speaks at a breakfast rally during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Robert Jenrick has been condemned by two of his Tory leadership rivals after he claimed the SAS kill rather than capture terrorists.

The former immigration minister made the incendiary claim in a campaign video posted on X.

He said: “Our special forces are killing rather than capturing terrorists because our lawyers tell us that if they are caught, the European court will set them free.”

Jenrick has said he will remove the UK from the European Court of Human Rights if he becomes prime minister.

Do you want to deport foreign criminals, get terrorists off our streets, and end illegal migration?



Then we must leave the ECHR. pic.twitter.com/8Z4V8NwbkO — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) September 30, 2024

On Sky News this morning, James Cleverly - a former lieutenant colonel in the Army - was asked by Kay Burley if he agreed with Jenrick.

He said: “You’re going to have to ask Robert to justify that statement. That’s not something which I have heard, that’s not something which I’m comfortable repeating.

“If Robert is able to justify that, I think he should. The British military always abide by international humanitarian law, the law of armed conflict.

“We have the most professional military in the world, our military do not murder people.”

Tom Tugendhat, who was also a lieutenant colonel, later told the same interviewer: “I think what he said is wrong and I’m afraid demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of military operations and the law of armed conflict.

“I’m extremely concerned that such words should not be seen in any way to encourage people to take any action other than to surrender to British forces when asked to do so.