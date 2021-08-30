Rocket Attack On Kabul Airport As Deadline For US Withdrawal Looms

via Associated Press A US military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

So-called Islamic State militants fired a volley of rockets at Kabul’s rapidly emptying international airport, with just hours left before a deadline for US forces to withdraw at the end of America’s longest war. The Pentagon is tight-lipped about final operations and has not specified when the withdrawal will be completed ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. But spokesman John Kirby told reporters “there is still time” for Americans to join a massive airlift that has allowed more than 116,000 people to leave since the Taliban swept back into power two weeks ago. All day on Monday, US military cargo jets came and went despite the rocket attack, which did not hurt anyone. The Taliban released a video shot from the airport’s grounds, saying the Americans had removed or destroyed most of their equipment and that troop numbers were far lower. “It looks like today will be the last day,” one of the unidentified fighters said.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A view from the scene after at least five rockets were fired at the Afghan capital Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

With the departure of the last of its troops, the US is ending its 20-year war with the Taliban back in power. Many Afghans remain fearful of them or further instability, and there have been sporadic reports of killings and other abuses in areas under Taliban control despite pledges to restore peace and security. In the last 24 hours, the US military evacuated about 1,200 people on 26 C-17 flights, while two coalition flights flew out 50 others, the White House said. The two-week airlift has brought scenes of desperation and horror. In the early days, people desperate to flee Taliban rule flooded onto the tarmac and some fell to their deaths after clinging to a departing aircraft. On Thursday, a suicide attack by the so-called Islamic State affiliate Isis-K at an airport gate killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members. The extremist group is far more radical than the Taliban, who captured most of Afghanistan in a matter of days. The two groups have fought each other before, and the Taliban have pledged to not harbour terrorist groups. The Taliban tightened their security cordon around the airport after the attack, clearing away massive crowds of Afghans who were desperate to flee the country in the waning days of the US-led airlift. Taliban fighters are now stationed along a fence near the main runway. A crowd quickly gathered on Monday around the remains of a four-door sedan used in the rocket attack. The car had what appeared to be six homemade rocket tubes mounted in place of its back seats. “I was inside the house with my children and other family members. “Suddenly there were some blasts,” said Jaiuddin Khan, who lives nearby. “We jumped into the house compound and lay on the ground.” Some of the rockets landed across town, striking residential apartment blocks, witnesses said. That neighbourhood is about two miles from the airport. No injuries were reported. Five rockets targeted the airport, said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesman. A defensive weapon known as a C-RAM — a Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar System — targeted the rockets in a whirling hail of ammunition, he said. The system has a distinct, drill-like sound that echoed through the city at the time of the attack. An IS statement, carried by the group’s Amaq media outlet, claimed the militants fired six rockets. The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the rocket attack. “The president was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at HKIA, and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritise doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground,” the statement said, using an acronym for Kabul’s airport. Planes took off about every 20 minutes at one point on Monday morning. One C-17 landing in the afternoon shot off flares as it approached, a manoeuvre to protect against heat-seeking missiles and a sign the US military remains concerned about surface-to-air missiles loose in the country.

via Associated Press A man sells Taliban flags in Kabul.