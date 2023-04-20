Ron DeSantis Mocked After ‘Buzzword Diarrhoea Of The Mouth’ Rant Against ‘Woke’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican) is getting roundly mocked on Twitter for a snippet of a speech in which he managed to use the word “woke” seven times in just over 20 seconds.

DeSantis said in South Carolina on Wednesday that he’s waging “a war on woke” in Florida.

Then, in a bizarre twist on Winston Churchill’s “We Shall Fight On The Beaches” speech of 1940, DeSantis listed all the places he will fight “woke.”

here's Ron DeSantis in South Carolina saying "woke" 7 times in 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/pzVI58LR8T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2023

“We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the corporations,” he declared. “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

DeSantis’ critics on Twitter mocked him for the overly dramatic take ― and for giving a speech about “woke” in South Carolina while his own state is locked in a fuel crisis:

national review keeps pushing this guy as the future of the republican party and he's out here resorting to the buzzword diarrhea of the mouth strategy already 😹 — darth™ (@darth) April 20, 2023

Are Ron DeSantis' advisors telling him it's a good idea to say woke as often as possible, and then partying at home playing drinking games based on how often he'll actually say it? https://t.co/mvPpatUCnh — Never Trump - Never Again! (@NeverTrumpNeve1) April 20, 2023

On the top: Ron DeSantis says 'woke' a bunch of times in a very bizarre speech in South Carolina.



On the bottom: Floridians suffer from devastating gas shortages and face long lines at the pump.#DeSantisGasCrisis pic.twitter.com/iOvCKkFvdm — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 20, 2023

Wait, is he non-sarcastically doing the Churchill "We will never surrender" speech but for wokeness? Cmon this can't be real. https://t.co/zQ7rWUiEIg — Daniel Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) April 20, 2023

You can always count on Ron DeSantis to focus on the issues that matter. pic.twitter.com/nEigbxhsdT — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) April 20, 2023

Looking more & more like Ron “never back down from a serving of pudding” DeSantis is Florida’s Scott Walker. It might take a decade to clean up his mess, but with this material he’ll be lucky to make it past the South Carolina primary. #NoCharisma @RonDeSantisFL https://t.co/WVu6MmOQfe — Doug Anderson 🍊 (@DAndersonDuval) April 20, 2023

They’re becoming the celebs featured in Team America that can only say one or two words. https://t.co/6PT2xw3Gvb — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) April 20, 2023

The ghost of Churchill rises from the grave to slap DeSantis for chomping his flavor. https://t.co/CmV4CZXE0s — Keegan Lannon (@KeeganLannon) April 20, 2023

All I hear is dude is fighting with Mickey Mouse, won’t allow press and eats pudding with fingers whilst having a sketchy record as a JAG at Gitmo? Just me? https://t.co/BmWoYjg5gO — Emily (@MfromPa) April 20, 2023

woke woke woke-ity woke woke https://t.co/BKHvPiddUB — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) April 20, 2023

Forget the contrast bit, just watch the bit of DeSantis speaking. Weird and flatly delivered play on a famous Churchill speech that is…cringy (and beating the woke thing to death as if this is how people not named Chris Rufo and James Lindsay actually talk). https://t.co/EokVSWkotK — Eric Earling (@ericearling) April 20, 2023

A word rendered so meaningless by overuse it has become a verbal tick https://t.co/sKHnmi3ehN — Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) April 20, 2023