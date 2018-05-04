Rose McGowan Drug Possession Case To Be Heard By Grand Jury

It is alleged that a cleaner discovered cocaine in a wallet Rose had accidentally left on a plane in January 2017.

The decision was made at a preliminary hearing in Leesburg, Virginia, on Thursday (3 May), where the actress had hoped to have the case thrown out.

The preliminary hearing saw the member of staff testify that they found the wallet under a seat in first class, reports the Washington Post, telling the court that it contained documentation with Rose’s name on, cash and a white powder, that was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Rose had taken the flight to Washington for the first Women’s March, which took place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Her lawyers have previously pointed out that hours passed between when she left the wallet and it was found, claiming someone could have planted the powder.

Her attorney, Jessica Carmichael, told the court that the case “so obviously flawed from its inception, so weak that it never should have been brought”.

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK after the hearing, Jessica Robison - another of Rose’s attorneys - said: “We are disappointed with today’s outcome, but Rose will continue to fight this case and has faith in the justice system and in twelve citizens of Virginia to justly decide her case.

“Rose is a brave whistle-blower who has been the subject of a vicious vilification campaign by one of the most powerful men, in the most powerful industries in this country. Harvey Weinstein hired ex-intelligence agents to infiltrate her life and undermine her credibility.