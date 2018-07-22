Roseanne Barr Claims Sitcom Was Cancelled Because She Supports Trump, Not Racism Scandal

Roseanne Barr has suggested that her sitcom was cancelled by ABC not because of the fall-out from her racism scandal, but because of her staunch support for US President Donald Trump. Back in May, Roseanne faced a massive backlash over a tweet in which she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”. The controversy led ABC to pull the recently-rebooted sitcom ‘Roseanne’ from the air, though she has now claimed this was due to her political beliefs rather than her questionable tweets.

YouTube/Roseanne Barr Roseanne Barr in her "official statement" video

Roseanne made the suggestion in a new video statement, which she uploaded onto her YouTube channel so that, in her words, she can “speak for herself” without having to worry about “the filter of the biased media”. She continued: “When ABC called and asked me to explain my ‘egregious and unforgivable tweet,’ I told them I thought Valerie Jarrett was white. And I also said, ‘I am willing to go on ‘The View’, ‘Jimmy Kimmel’, or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience’. “Now, instead what happened was, about 40 minutes after that, my show was cancelled before even one advertiser pulled out and I was labelled a racist. “Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple. It’s because I voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood.”