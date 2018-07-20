Roseanne Barr has shared a video on her YouTube account, in which she flies off the handle while discussing her recent Twitter racism scandal. Back in May, Roseanne faced a massive backlash over a tweet in which she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”. In her new video, Roseanne is seen losing her temper as she insists she thought that Jett - who is mixed race - “was white”.

YouTube/Roseanne Barr

When the unseen interviewer attempts to tell Roseanne to treat their on-air exchange as if it were a presidential address, the comedian and actress begins yelling, while puffing on a cigarette: “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett! About the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet was about.” Raising her voice further, Roseanne continues shouting: “I thought the bitch was white! God dammit! I thought the bitch was white.” An off-screen laugh is then heard, while Roseanne cries: “Fuck!” She then takes one last drag on a cigarette, at which point the video ends.