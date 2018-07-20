Roseanne Barr has shared a video on her YouTube account, in which she flies off the handle while discussing her recent Twitter racism scandal.
Back in May, Roseanne faced a massive backlash over a tweet in which she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”.
In her new video, Roseanne is seen losing her temper as she insists she thought that Jett - who is mixed race - “was white”.
When the unseen interviewer attempts to tell Roseanne to treat their on-air exchange as if it were a presidential address, the comedian and actress begins yelling, while puffing on a cigarette: “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett! About the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet was about.”
Raising her voice further, Roseanne continues shouting: “I thought the bitch was white! God dammit! I thought the bitch was white.”
An off-screen laugh is then heard, while Roseanne cries: “Fuck!”
She then takes one last drag on a cigarette, at which point the video ends.
The description for the video interview on Roseanne’s channel reads: “Roseanne, like always, cuts through the bullshit and gets to the heart of the matter.”
While the backlash from her tweet led ABC to pull the plug on the recent ‘Roseanne’ reboot, the show’s lead actress claimed earlier this month that she’d had plenty of TV offers in the weeks that followed.
Meanwhile, a spin-off based on the rest of the cast, with no involvement from Roseanne, is now confirmed to be in the works.
Tentatively titled ‘The Connors’, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are all tipped to be taking part in the new 10-episode series show.
She said at the time: “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne’.
“I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”