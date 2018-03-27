Homeless Man Tells Of 'Absolute Shock' After Waking Up Next To His Dead Friend

A rough sleeper has told of his “absolute shock” at having been awoken by police on Tuesday to the news that the man sleeping beside him had died during the night.

James, who declined to give his last name, said the man in his mid-40s is thought to have died shortly after 2.15am on Tuesday morning, on a pavement outside Curry’s PC World on London’s busy Tottenham Court Road.

The death comes just days after around 100 rough sleepers were evicted from a disused building nearby, which had been turned into a makeshift shelter by volunteers hoping to protect the homeless community during freezing temperatures in March.

As James gathered up his bedding to leave the police cordon where his friend still lay concealed by blankets, the 34-year-old described his friend’s final hours.

Known as “Irish Keith”, James said his friend had smoked spice - the synthetic cannabis banned under the Psychoactive Substances Act in April 2016 – before going to sleep for the night.

“Right before he died, he had walked off to get a blanket and I’d rolled (a cigarette) for him... he was too pissed to do it,” James said, adding that Keith had “looked out” for him on the streets since he had became homeless two weeks ago.

“It’s an absolutely shocking thing to wake up to... I thought we were been woken up (by police) to be moved on,” he said.

Keith had been homeless for 27 years, was on medication, and had a cast on his leg, James said. “Apparently, on the CCTV he was seen sitting up on his elbow, and then he just fell back and that was it.”

Clara, who had also been sleeping outside the Curry’s store, said: “It’s so scary that he’s still right there.”

The body, shrouded in blankets, was still visible on the pavement after the morning rush hour around 10am.

Police at the scene said there was nothing suspicious about the death which the London Ambulance Service attended at 7.55am.

James said Keith’s death had given him a renewed sense of urgency to get in to accommodation: “I need to get something actionable... anything to get me off the streets.”

The UK is experiencing record levels of rough sleeping with local authorities estimating there were around 4,751 rough sleepers on a single night in autumn 2017 - the highest number since comparable records began in 2010.