The Duke of Cambridge has sent royal fans into a flurry discussing potential baby names at a royal engagement, as the country is awaiting the official announcement.

Prince William today [Wednesday 25 April] attended Westminster Abbey for the ANZAC Day service where he was asked whether he had thought about Alexander as a name, to which he replied: “It’s funny you should say that, it’s a good name.”

He then met Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand’s high commissioner to the UK. The Dean of Westminster joked: “Jerry would like it to be Jerry”, to which the Duke replied: “Jerry’s a strong name, absolutely”.

William also gave an update on how his family were doing, telling them that mother and baby were “doing well” and “in good form”, adding: “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good news.”