The Duke of Cambridge has sent royal fans into a flurry discussing potential baby names at a royal engagement, as the country is awaiting the official announcement.
Prince William today [Wednesday 25 April] attended Westminster Abbey for the ANZAC Day service where he was asked whether he had thought about Alexander as a name, to which he replied: “It’s funny you should say that, it’s a good name.”
He then met Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand’s high commissioner to the UK. The Dean of Westminster joked: “Jerry would like it to be Jerry”, to which the Duke replied: “Jerry’s a strong name, absolutely”.
William also gave an update on how his family were doing, telling them that mother and baby were “doing well” and “in good form”, adding: “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good news.”
The new prince - who is fifth in line to the throne - was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington at 11.01am on Monday 23 April. He was introduced to the world just seven hours later on the steps of the maternity unit.
Since the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, royal fans have been eager to find out what the couple will name their baby boy.
Bookmakers revealed they have seen a flurry of bets placed on William and Kate’s son being called Arthur. William Hill’s Rupert Adams said they had a busy day with bets totally almost £100,000 placed by punters, with the 2-1 favourite Arthur and second place James 4-1, best backed.
Harry Aitkenhead from Coral said: “At the moment Arthur is now 7-4 with Coral. James 4-1 with Philip and Albert at 6-1 the only other two with single figure odds. Anything else would be a big surprise.”
And in a HuffPost UK poll of nearly 1,500 votes, James seems to be the favourite. What do you think? Vote here.