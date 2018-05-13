Police are investigating a stabbing outside London’s Royal National Theatre that took place in broad daylight.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after the knife attack on the theatre terrace, next to Waterloo Bridge, just before 4pm on Sunday.

His injuries are described as not life-changing. No arrests have been made.

The violence comes amid a surge in shootings and stabbings in the capital this year, a wave of bloodshed marked by attacks during the recent bank holiday weekend.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the air ambulance landing and officers and fire engines surrounding the famous Southbank close to some of London’s most famous tourist attractions.