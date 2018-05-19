Sir Elton John has performed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the guests at their lunchtime wedding reception.
Having already attended the wedding ceremony earlier in the day on Saturday (19 May), along with his husband David Furnish, Sir Elton then took to the stage at the reception.
The singer was asked personally by Prince Harry to perform, due to his “close connection” with the royal family, and in particular, the groom and his brother, Prince William.
Sir Elton had been a close friend to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, even performing a reworked version of ‘Candle In The Wind’ in her honour.
Earlier in the year, it was unknown whether Sir Elton would even be able to attend the wedding of Harry and Meghan, due to a scheduling clash with his long-standing ‘Million Dollar Piano’ residency in Las Vegas.
However, he wound up cutting the residency short by two dates, presumably so he could attend the royal event.
It was announced earlier this year that Sir Elton was retiring from live performing after 50 years in the music industry, but only at the end of a mammoth three-year tour that will take him to venues around the world.
Sir Elton was one of many famous faces in attendance at the royal wedding, with rumoured guests including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and the Beckhams showing up to support the royal couple.
Two of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, were also in attendance, while Meghan’s former ‘Suits’ co-stars made a trip across the pond for the event.