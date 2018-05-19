Sir Elton John has performed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the guests at their lunchtime wedding reception.

Having already attended the wedding ceremony earlier in the day on Saturday (19 May), along with his husband David Furnish, Sir Elton then took to the stage at the reception.

The singer was asked personally by Prince Harry to perform, due to his “close connection” with the royal family, and in particular, the groom and his brother, Prince William.

Sir Elton had been a close friend to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, even performing a reworked version of ‘Candle In The Wind’ in her honour.