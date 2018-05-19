Royal Wedding Guest Wears Same Dress As 'Meghan Markle' In Lifetime Movie

If you’re anything like us, your build-up to the wedding of the royal wedding will have included a few things.
A stock-up on Pimms to watch during the ceremony. A whip round your local supermarket to pick up anything with a Union Jack on it. And, of course, a mandatory watch of the Lifetime movie based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.
‘Harry And Meghan: A Royal Romance’ debuted earlier this week to surprisingly positive reviews, particularly given its predecessor (the similarly-titled ‘William And Catherine: A Royal Romance’) was critically panned.
Those who watched the film to get in the royal wedding spirit may well have had a sense of déjà vu on the big day, when one guest was seen wearing the same dress Meghan Markle (or, at least, Parisa Fitz-Henley, who played Meghan in the film) was wearing in the memorable scene where she meets the Queen for the first time.
Twitter user @LifeOfALadyBear was the first to spot the dress during the coverage of the wedding on CBS News, leading to much chat online about whether it was a deliberate choice.
And what’s more, the mystery guest wasn’t alone:
Harry and Meghan’s wedding was an especially star-studded affair, largely due to her history in the entertainment industry.
As well as her ‘Suits’ co-stars, a number of her famous friends were in attendance, including tennis pro Serena Williams and ‘Quantico’ actress Priyanka Chopra, while the Beckhams, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hardy were also on the guestlist.
Keep checking our HuffPost UK royal wedding live blog for all the latest from Harry and Meghan’s big day.