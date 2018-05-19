Royal Wedding Guest Wears Same Dress As 'Meghan Markle' In Lifetime Movie

If you’re anything like us, your build-up to the wedding of the royal wedding will have included a few things.

A stock-up on Pimms to watch during the ceremony. A whip round your local supermarket to pick up anything with a Union Jack on it. And, of course, a mandatory watch of the Lifetime movie based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

‘Harry And Meghan: A Royal Romance’ debuted earlier this week to surprisingly positive reviews, particularly given its predecessor (the similarly-titled ‘William And Catherine: A Royal Romance’) was critically panned.