The decorations have been bought, your Union Jack outfit is ironed and ready and your Royal Wedding playlist is good to go. You are fully prepared to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials along with the rest of the nation this Saturday (19 May).
But there’s one area you’ve forgotten about… what are you and your guests actually going to do at this Royal Wedding soirée? Once the cheap plonk is drained and your Iceland nibbles have been politely half-eaten and left, what else have you got planned to keep partygoers entertained?
Well, you needn’t stress, because HuffPost UK has got you covered, and all you need to bring the fun are a few old items you’ve already got lying around the house.
This weekend, we’re inviting you to honour Harry and Meghan’s big day with the HuffPost UK Royal Wedding Dress Challenge.
With items you’ve already got around the house (we’re thinking toilet paper, kitchen roll, sellotape, newspapers, and anything else you can lay your hands on), we want you to try and capture the essence of Meghan Markle as she prepares to tie the knot with Prince Harry, by recreating her actual wedding dress.
Once your beautiful brides are fully kitted out and ready to walk down the aisle, snap a photo and send it to HuffPost UK, where we’ll be deciding our favourites based on:
- Creative flair
- Durability
- Execution
- Would Meghan Markle actually be seen out in it?
We do have some stipulations, though.
There’s a strict no-scissors rule in our Royal Wedding Dress challenge. Competing teams should also be made up of no more than four people, and the final dress should take no longer than 20 minutes to construct.
If you’re in need of some inspiration to get you started, check out our handy video above.
Once you’re finished, share a photo of your team and your finished dress with us on social media, or in the comments below, using the hashtag #MeghansPaperDress, and our favourites may even be featured in our live-blog on the big day.
Good luck!