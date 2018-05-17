The decorations have been bought, your Union Jack outfit is ironed and ready and your Royal Wedding playlist is good to go. You are fully prepared to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials along with the rest of the nation this Saturday (19 May).

But there’s one area you’ve forgotten about… what are you and your guests actually going to do at this Royal Wedding soirée? Once the cheap plonk is drained and your Iceland nibbles have been politely half-eaten and left, what else have you got planned to keep partygoers entertained?

Well, you needn’t stress, because HuffPost UK has got you covered, and all you need to bring the fun are a few old items you’ve already got lying around the house.

This weekend, we’re inviting you to honour Harry and Meghan’s big day with the HuffPost UK Royal Wedding Dress Challenge.