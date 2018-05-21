The official photos from the royal wedding are here and they’re helping us relive the magic all over again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now given the official titles of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released three official photographs from their big day at Windsor Castle. The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession.
Kensington Palace said the couple would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations on Saturday.
A Palace spokesperson added Harry and Meghan “feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world”.
One of the photos shows Harry and Meghan along with the bride’s mum Doria Ragland, the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the many children who took part in their day.
Another shows the happy couple with the children, including Princess Charlotte who was a bridesmaid and Prince George who was a page boy.
The other page boys are stylist Jessica Mulroney’s twin sons Brian and John Mulroney, and Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, who is the son of Amanda Dyer and Mark Dyer.
Jessica Mulroney’s daughter Ivy Mulroney was also a bridesmaid, alongside Meghan’s goddaughters Remi Litt and Rylan Litt, plus Harry’s goddaughters, Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem.
The final snap is a black and white shot of the pair together.
Kensington Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”