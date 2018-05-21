The official photos from the royal wedding are here and they’re helping us relive the magic all over again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now given the official titles of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released three official photographs from their big day at Windsor Castle. The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession.

Kensington Palace said the couple would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations on Saturday.

A Palace spokesperson added Harry and Meghan “feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world”.