There’s been a lot of discussion about the many celebrities in attendance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday (19 May), but what you may have missed is that two of his exes were also among the congregation.
While David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey were all among the first arrivals, so was Chelsy Davy, who famously dated Prince Harry on and off for around seven years.
Chelsy was seen arriving at the event fairly early on in the morning, where she was seen laughing with fellow attendees as she was snapped by photographers.
Prince Harry confirmed in 2011 that their romance was over, shortly after which he began dating the British actress and model Cressida Bonas, to whom he was introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
Following their split in 2016, Cressida is thought to have maintained a friendship with Prince Harry, and was also seen making her way to the wedding in Windsor.
She’s now in a relationship with chartered surveyor Harry Wentworth-Stanley, both of whom are expected to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie later on in the year.
In the lead-up to the wedding, Caroline Flack - who was romantically linked with Prince Harry way back in 2009 - was also tipped to have received an invite, though she was ultimately not on the guestlist.
While it’s not believed any of Meghan’s exes were at the ceremony, she was joined by Patrick J Adams, who played her on-screen husband in ‘Suits’, as well as several other members of the cast.
