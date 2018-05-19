There’s been a lot of discussion about the many celebrities in attendance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday (19 May), but what you may have missed is that two of his exes were also among the congregation.

While David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey were all among the first arrivals, so was Chelsy Davy, who famously dated Prince Harry on and off for around seven years.

Chelsy was seen arriving at the event fairly early on in the morning, where she was seen laughing with fellow attendees as she was snapped by photographers.