RuPaul Offers Blunt Advice For Anti-Maskers Getting Unruly On Aeroplanes

RuPaul is fed up with travellers acting out on airplanes.

Earlier this week, the FAA said there had been nearly 4,000 reports of unruly passengers this year, with nearly 3,000 of them related to people refusing to wear masks.

That was up from just 146 unruly passenger reports in 2019, The Washington Post reported. Some flight attendants are even taking self-defence lessons.

Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, the Drag Race host offered to restore order in the air with his “rules for the unruly,” including advice for drink limits, baggage and the most important rule of all.

“If you don’t own the plane, you don’t make the rules,” RuPaul said. “That’s right. So, put your mask on, watch the ‘Boss Baby’ and shut the fuck up, bitch!”

See his full monologue below...