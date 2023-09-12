RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5 Is Coming – Here's Everything We Know So Far

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be back this autumn BBC

We know it’s no fun when the winter nights start drawing in, but there is one upside: autumn TV.

Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Race Across The World and the Survivor reboot will all be arriving on our screens in the coming weeks, as will the brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Now in its fifth year, the British version continues to be a worthy counterpart to its international rivals. After all, which other version would give us Charity Shop Sue, Katie Price and Margaret Thatcher on Snatch Game?

As the air date nears, here’s everything you need to know about the new series...

Are all the judges returning?

Yes, they are. RuPaul will be joined by BFF Michelle Visage, as well as Drag Race UK mainstays Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Graham Norton, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Who are the guest judges?

As always, the BBC has lined up a stellar range of guests who will be joining the panel to critique the queen’s looks and help Ru make the all important decision on who should lip sync for their lives.

And they’re not the only famous faces who’ll be popping up…

Alexandra Burke will also be joined by Countdown star Carol Vorderman for Snatch Game, while former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful will be keeping a close eye on the iconic design challenge.

Strictly professional Karen Hauer will be giving directing a go as she oversees the Rusical challenge and choreographer Claudimar Neto – who has worked with the likes of Little Mix – will be guiding the finalists through the show-stopping Eleganza Extravaganza that will decide the series’ winner.

When will the new series air?

The BBC are yet to announce an exact date but they have promised that the new series will arrive on BBC Three and iPlayer “this autumn” so we’re looking at a September or October start date.

Which queens are competing?

A total of 10 queens from across the UK will be entering the Werk Room and hoping to get their hands on the crown.

They are:

Alexis Saint-Pete, 28, from London

Banksie, 23, from Manchester

Cara Melle, 26, from London

DedeLicious, 20, from Kent

Ginger Johnson, 34, from County Durham

Kate Butch, 26, from Derbyshire

Michael Marouli, 39, from Newcastle Upon Tyne

Miss Naomi Carter, 23, from Doncaster

Tomara Thomas , 25, from Hartlepool

Vicki Vivacious, 36, from Cornwall.

What are previous Drag Race UK stars up to now?

The Vivienne Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

The UK cohort of Drag Race stars have done Ru proud, appearing on everything from Dancing On Ice to Celebrity Masterchef and even performing at Glastonbury.

Series one winner The Vivienne finished in third place on the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice and has also popped up on The Great British Sewing Bee, Celebrity Hunted and Emmerdale, as well as fronting her own Netflix show alongside fellow contestant Baga Chipz, before returning for All Stars 7.

Lawrence Chaney has been busy on the touring circuit alongside her fellow series two stars and remains part of the BBC family, having hosted a Radio 1 show with Arielle Free.

Series three winner Krystal Versace released her own show, Keeping Up With Krystal and series four’s Danny Beard has appeared in Hollyoaks.

Other notable alumni include Bimini Bon-Boulash, who has focused on conquering the music world, supporting Self Esteem on tour and taking to the stage at Glastonbury, and lip sync assassin Tayce, who has taken the fashion world by storm.