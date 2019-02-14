RuPaul has announced some sickening news regarding the upcoming UK version of Drag Race.
Our very own Graham Norton and Alan Carr are officially joining the show as judges.
Hurrah!
The chat show hosts will be sitting alongside Mama Ru and her faithful sidekick Michelle Visage when the series arrives on our shores later this year.
Posting a video on Twitter, Graham said: “I’ve been a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race forever and I was a judge once and now I’m so excited to be part of Drag Race UK.
“Who knows, maybe this will be what the UK is good at?’ Here’s hoping, Graham, here’s hoping.”
Alan added: “I’ve been holding it in for so long... I’m so excited and I can’t wait to see what all the queens are gonna serve up, but I know one thing, it’s going to be sickening.”
Ru added: “I was both shocked and delighted when Graham and Alan told me they’d be wearing tucking panties when sitting at the judges’ table.
“I told them it was not necessary, but they insisted. Now that’s what I call dedication.”
The first UK series of Drag Race will consist of eight episodes, which will be available on BBC Three later this year.
Ten British queens will be entering the new “werk room”, but the line-up is still to be announced.
The upcoming British version is the second international edition of Drag Race, following the debut of Drag Race Thailand last year.
The show has now run for 10 years in the US, where it airs on VH1, and has gone on to be nominated for an impressive 23 Emmys.
It originally aired on E4 for its first two series here in the UK, but later bagged a whole new British audience when it was made available to stream on Netflix.
The fourth All Stars series wraps up this week, while the 11th full series debuts later this month.