Our very own Graham Norton and Alan Carr are officially joining the show as judges.

RuPaul has announced some sickening news regarding the upcoming UK version of Drag Race .

The chat show hosts will be sitting alongside Mama Ru and her faithful sidekick Michelle Visage when the series arrives on our shores later this year.

Posting a video on Twitter, Graham said: “I’ve been a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race forever and I was a judge once and now I’m so excited to be part of Drag Race UK.

“Who knows, maybe this will be what the UK is good at?’ Here’s hoping, Graham, here’s hoping.”

Alan added: “I’ve been holding it in for so long... I’m so excited and I can’t wait to see what all the queens are gonna serve up, but I know one thing, it’s going to be sickening.”