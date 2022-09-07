Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous and Black Peppa BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy

The queens competing on the fourth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have now been unveiled – and there may be a few familiar faces in the mix.

On Wednesday morning, the 12 drag queens vying for the crown this time around were announced by the BBC, with some of the competitors having cropped up on our screens before.

Perhaps the most recognisable to reality TV fans will be Danny Beard, who describes herself as a “sassy, shady singing cartoon clown”.

It’s possible you’ll actually have heard Danny’s singing voice before, as she previously competed on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2016.

After winning over an initially-unenthused Simon Cowell with her rendition of Sweet Transvestite, the Liverpudlian queen made it through to the semi-finals.

However, she left the competition after a performance of Holding Out For A Hero, which received the dreaded buzzer from the TV mogul.

Also on the new Drag Race UK line-up is Cheddar Gorgeous, who reality TV fans might recognise from the short-lived Channel 4 show Drag SOS.

Essentially a mix of Queer Eye and Celebrity Drag Race, the tear-jerking show saw a troupe of queens travelling around the UK and introducing drag to people who needed some sparkle in their lives.

The show also included former Drag Race UK star Asttina Mandella, as well as popular queens like Anna Phylactic and Tete Bang.

Meanwhile, another of the early stand-outs is Black Peppa, who recently appeared in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic Pistol.

“Out of the chaos the future will emerge! So excited to be a part of this series,” she wrote on Instagram in the lead-up to the show’s release.

As a member of Sink The Pink, Jonbers Blonde has performed with acts like Little Mix and Melanie C, as well as on the Glastonbury Pyramid stage.

And as one of the country’s most prolific Geri Halliwell impersonators, Just May has also partied with Victoria Beckham at a London Fashion Week event back in 2019.