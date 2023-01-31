Rupert Grint Explains Why Harry Potter Filming Experience Was 'Quite Suffocating'

Rupert Grint (right) with Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radclife Getty Images via Getty Images

Rupert Grint has opened up about how he found parts of the Harry Potter filming experience “suffocating”.

The actor spent his formative years playing Ron Weasley in all seven films in the wizarding franchise, after he was cast at the age of 11.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Bustle, Rupert admitted his and Ron’s identities became synonymous with one other over the years, which became an “out-of-body experience”.

He also said he was pleased the films wrapped up when they did with Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part II in 2011, otherwise things “could have gone downhill”.

“In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred,” he said.

“I answer to it, if someone calls me Ron. It’s my second name.”

Rupert Grint pictured earlier this month Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Advertisement

Rupert continued: “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time.

“It was quite suffocating. I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

In a separate interview with GQ Hype, Rupert admitted he has only ever rewatched one of the Harry Potter films, but is looking forward to watching them with his two-year-old daughter Wednesday when she grows up.

He also spoke of his hopes to see JK Rowlings’ books adapted into a TV show – despite feeling it would be strange to hand over the role of Ron to someone else.

“I think it would really work. I’m sure the films will get remade, anyway,” he said.

“I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron.

“It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well.”