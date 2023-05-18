Russian Senior Officials Banned From Resigning To Avoid 'Defeatism', UK Says

Russian soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia is stopping its own senior officials from resigning to avoid “any impression of defeatism,” according to UK intelligence.

In its Thursday update, the Ministry of Defence claimed that those in authoritative roles such as regional leaders, security officials and members of the presidential administration, were likely to be stuck in their jobs for as long as the war continues.

Advertisement

The MoD claimed: “In private, many officials are likely highly sceptical about the war, as well as often experiencing work stress within the dysfunctional wartime apparatus.

“The ban is likely enforced with strong hints that resignees will face trumped up criminal charges.”

Known only as the ‘Special Military Operation’ in Russia, Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has now dragged on for almost 15 months.

The Kremlin initially expected Kyiv to fall within a matter of days, according to previous reports.

Western intelligence has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces are now struggling with low morale, poor equipment and soaring casualties.

And, according to the MoD, resignations might just worsen the atmosphere among troops.

The UK officials claimed: “As well as being concerned about capability gaps resignees would leave, the authorities are likely also attempting to prevent any impression of defeatism, and to bolster a sense of collective responsibility.”

Advertisement

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/m2Jer1K5tu



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hCyZxu5xEK — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 18, 2023

UK intelligence has previously suggested that thousands of Russian casualties in Ukraine are connected to alcohol consumption by troops.

Since the invasion began, Moscow is said to have suffered up to 200,000 casualties – and “a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes”, according to the MoD back in April.

It also claimed: “Other leading causes of non-combat casualties likely include poor weapon handing drills, road traffic accidents and climatic injuries such as hypothermia.”

Moscow ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists back in September, and there was significant pushback at the time and large scale protests.

Advertisement