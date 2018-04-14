Russian Minister Blames West For Salisbury Poisoning After PM Links It To Syria Strike

Russia’s Foreign Minister has reiterated his claims that the UK may be responsible for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

In the first full response from Moscow since last night’s co-ordinated airstrikes by the allied forces, minister Sergey Lavrov also hit back at the “incontrovertible facts” the UK, US and France used to justify the strikes in Syria, and said they were not shared with the Russian government.

And he said that the Syrian government is ready to fully co-operate with an investigation into the use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma on April 7.

Following a press conference at Downing Street in which Theresa May linked the Salisbury nerve agent attack on the Skripals and the use of chemical weaponry by Syrian president Bashar Assad, Lavrov again said Russia had evidence the West was responsible.