The couple will welcome the new arrival in late Autumn. Davidson, often touted as a future Tory Party leader, said she and her partner since 2014 are “exited and daunted” about the months to come and are “over-joyed” at the prospect of starting a family together.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with partner Jen Wilson in the late autumn.

Our little family of three is becoming four.... pic.twitter.com/Wpfk5eOaky

Davidson, 39, said the news does not change her political commitment or her plans to lead the Scottish Conservatives into the 2021 Holyrood elections, saying she is “simply doing what thousands of working women do every year”.

The politician, who has made no secret of her desire to be a mother, found out in March that an IVF procedure had been successful.

She said: “Jen and I are delighted to be able to say that we are starting a family. We weren’t sure that it was going to happen for us, but we’re really, really happy that it has.”

Davidson, who says she has been affected by some morning sickness and fatigue during the early stages of her pregnancy, said it will be “business as usual” until she goes on maternity leave.

She said: “We have a very busy few months ahead, and I look forward to throwing myself into events with customary gusto.