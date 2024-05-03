Ryan Gosling Says This Famous Actor Once Developed A Crush On His Mum On Set

Ryan Gosling on Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ryan Gosling’s mum once caught the eye of screen icon Burt Reynolds.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Barbie star recalled working with the late actor on 1996′s Frankenstein And Me — Ryan’s first ever movie.

The asked the Oscar nominee, who was a teenager at the time, if he got to spend any time with Burt Reynolds on set.

Advertisement

“It’s complicated,” Ryan said. “Because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realised that I have a really beautiful mum.”

“He was just kind of interested,” he added. “I was getting like a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mum.”

Burt Reynolds in 1996 Evan Agostini via Getty Images

Ryan also noted that his mum “loved it”.

The US talk show pointed out that if Ryan’s mum had married his famous co-star, “you could have been Ryan Reynolds!”.

Advertisement

Ryan’s parents, Donna and Thomas Gosling, split when he was 13. He grew up with his mum and sister in Ontario, Canada, and he has credited his mom for nurturing his passion for acting from a young age.

He recently brought her along as his date for the Oscars, where he delivered a show-stopping performance of I’m Just Ken from the Barbie movie.

Ryan appeared on Jimm Kimmel’s show on Wednesday while promoting his new movie, The Fall Guy, in which he stars as stuntman Colt Seavers.

He showed off some of his new stunting skills with a dramatic entrance to the stage.