Ryan Gosling Reprised His Hilarious Viral SNL Sketch Character At The Fall Guy Premiere

Ryan Gosling (L) and Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head from "Beavis and Butt-Head" at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre. Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling crashed his own film premiere this week by showing up as his viral Beavis and Butt-Head character on the red carpet.

It’s only been a couple weeks since the Oscar-nominated actor could barely keep it together during a hilarious SNL sketch which saw Ryan undergo a drastic makeover as Beavis from the popular ’90s animated show.

The cast members broke down in laughter as they tried to push through the sketch, which co-starred Mikey Day as Butt-Head.

For the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday (30 April), Ryan suited up to walk the red carpet as normal before he reappeared as his Beavis and Butt-Head alter-ego, complete with a blonde pompadour wig and his character’s signature Death Rock t-shirt.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day crash an Emily Blunt interview as Beavis & Butthead.



“Were you in ‘Salmon Fishing in Yemen’, I love that film Emily Blarnt!” pic.twitter.com/Epjn1axIfQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 1, 2024

Ryan introduced himself alongside Mikey to his co-star Emily Blunt, referring to her as Emma Blarnt.

“You’re the lady in the film?” Ryan asked Emily, before telling his co-star he loved her 2011 movie Salmon Fishing In [The] Yemen.

Ryan and Mikey showed no signs of breaking character, insisting that they weren’t familiar with Beavis and Butt-Head despite the comparisons.

The original SNL sketch staged a mock NewsNation interview about AI, during which Mikey and Ryan’s cartoonish getups proved to be somewhat distracting for professor Norman Hemming (played by Kenan Thompson).

Elsewhere at the premiere, Ryan brought his stunt team along where they even gave a demonstration which launched them through the photocall backdrop.

Ryan Gosling and #TheFallGuy stunt team pose for some epic photos pic.twitter.com/esdKghOtOx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024

Ryan’s red carpet disguise is hardly the first hilarious moment to come out of The Fall Guy Press tour. This week Alison Hammond stopped Ryan and Emily in their tracks during an interview with a very cheeky question.