Ryanair Apologises To Customers After Compensation Cheques Bounce

Ryanair has apologised after a number of compensation cheques issued to passengers bounced.

The budget airline blamed an “administrative error” for cheques being sent out without a signature in July.

Consumer complaints service Resolver said it was aware a number of Ryanair passengers had encountered problems with unsigned cheques issued when flights had been delayed or cancelled.

The cheques were issued after the airline had to cancel flights due to striking Irish pilots in July.

Uo to 30 flights were cancelled, affecting 5,000 passengers.