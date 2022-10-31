Ryanair Issues Warning To People With Flights Booked In November

Annie Japaud via Getty Images You'll need to make sure you've checked in early

Ryanair has issued a warning to anyone preparing to take a flight with them this November.

The airline charges passengers £55 to check in manually at the airport instead of online – but Ryanair’s website and app is set to go down in November.

The airline’s app and website will be down for 11 hours between November 8 at 6pm until Wednesday 9 at 5am.

Anyone with flights in this time bracket is being urged to check in earlier than usual or face having to check in at the airport they are travelling from and pay the £55 fee.

Ryanair wrote in an update on its website: “Due to planned maintenance, Ryanair website/app will be temporarily down from 18.00hrs Tue, 8 – 05.00hrs Wed, 9 Nov.

“Customers who are due to fly during this 11-hour period should check-in online before 18.00hrs on Tue, 8 Nov.”

The £55 fee is not the only strict rule you’ll need to adhere to while travelling with the budget airline.

If you fail to have your boarding pass printed out or on your mobile, that’s a £20 fee for the desk to get you one.