Rylan Clark Comes Clean About Why Alison Hammond Was His Worst Houseguest Ever

While Alison Hammond is undoubtedly on plenty of people’s “fantasy dinner party” lists, Rylan Clark has claimed it would be advisable not to have her stay the night.

During Monday’s edition of This Morning, Rylan was co-hosting with Josie Gibson, when the conversation turned to in-laws being the nation’s “least favourite houseguest”.

As it turns out, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner had a tale of his own about why Alison would actually take that title for him.

“The worst houseguest I’ve ever had, but also one of my favourites, was Alison Hammond,” he admitted.

“She’d obviously had a couple of little beverages when she stayed at my house and forgot to take her make-up off. And the following day, when I walked past her bed, it looked like Alison was still in the bed.

“Her whole face was on the pillow.”

Josie then shared her a tale of her own destroyed sheets, thanks to This Morning contributor Ashley James’ dog, Snoopy.

“Snoopy did a little wee wee in the office and I kicked him out of the door and he came back in, looked at me like ‘how dare you tell me off’,” Josie revealed, while Ashley looked on.

The daytime host went on to say that Snoopy then “went upstairs to my room and onto the two pillows where I lay my head at night, and rubbed his bum along them and looked at me while he was doing it”.