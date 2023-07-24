S Club To Release First New Music In 20 Years As Tribute To Paul Cattermole

S Club in a new promotional image for new single These Are The Days Leigh Kelly

S Club are set to release their first new music in 20 years, in tribute to band member Paul Cattermole, who died earlier in April.

The new track, titled These Are The Days, also marks the band’s 25th anniversary and will be available to purchase and download from Thursday (26 July).

The song will be accompanied by a “moving film story” which pays tribute to the late Paul and officially unveils the band as a five-piece, following Hannah Spearritt’s decision to step back from the reunion tour.

The string of 15 arena dates – which sold out within hours – will take place this autumn and were announced just weeks before Paul’s death.

In the wake of the band’s loss, Hannah announced that she will no longer be performing as part of the reunion tour.

Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett will continue as a five-piece.

Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Scott Mills, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett of S Club 7, pictured in February Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The tour has also been renamed the S Club: The Good Times Tour in a nod to the fan favourite album track that Paul sang lead vocals on.

New song These Are The Days has been penned by the remaining members of the group with their longtime songwriting collaborators Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis.

Paul’s death was announced by his family on 7 April 2023.

The band then released a joint statement, which read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” they said in a joint statement. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

