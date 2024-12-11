Sabrina Carpenter Names The 1 Very Good Reason She Didn't Want To Share Her Spotify Wrapped This Year

Sabrina Carpenter via Associated Press

When everyone was getting in on the Spotify Wrapped fun last week, Sabrina Carpenter has admitted she didn’t feel like she was able to join in.

That’s because she was actually one of her own most-played artists.

“It’s funny because when I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, ’Oh, damn, I can’t post that, because I’m on my own. It’s a bit conceited,” she told British Vogue.

“But then I was like, I guess it’s a good thing that I’m on my list and listening to my own music, because it means I fuck with what I do.”

She also revealed Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves and the Bee Gees were the other artists who made her list – which makes sense considering mixing them all together would basically give you Sabrina’s number one hit Please Please Please.

At this time of year when so many of us are looking back at the past 12 months, few in the music industry can say they’ve had a 2024 as big as Sabrina’s.

Since the summer, the former Disney star has racked up three UK number one singles (and an additional top 10), and she’s currently on track to have not one but two albums in the chart this week thanks to her festive EP Fruitcake.

Released last year, Fruitcake has seen an absolute surge in streams off the back of Sabrina’s recent chart success – not to mention her festive Netflix special, which sees her teaming up with fellow hitmaker Chappell Roan on a Christmassy duet.

Chappell Roan via Associated Press

“It’s been such a beautiful gift to be able to celebrate everything that all of these amazing women have done this year,” she told British Vogue of her collaboration with the Good Luck, Babe! Singer.

“I’m not, like, leaving out men, but the women have taken the cake this year. So [the Netflix special] was a perfect opportunity to be able to bring some of them together.”