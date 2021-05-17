Sacha Baron Cohen came face to face with some of his most famous comedy creations after receiving a prize at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

During Sunday night’s awards ceremony, Sacha was given the Comedic Genius Award following the success of the Borat sequel, which was released last year.

In a specially-recorded video, Sacha was seen accepting the accolade in character as Borat, who was then interrupted by Ali G.

“Easy now, me should be accepting this award, not you,” Ali G told Borat, using special effects so the two characters could appear in the same room. “I is the original gangster, the OJ.”

Sacha then entered as himself, and when Ali G revived one of his old catchphrases (“is it ’cos I is Black?”), the comedian declared: “You’re not Black. You’re a white suburban kid who is co-opting Black culture.”