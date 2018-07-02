Arsonists Seen Lighting Fires As Saddleworth Moor Fire Rages On

Phil Noble / Reuters A helicopter drops water on a moorland fire at Winter Hill on Sunday where arsonists have been seen lighting fires

Arsonists have been spotted lighting new fires near Bolton as a huge fire continues to burn across the Pennine Moors in Lancashire.

Described as “absolutely heartbreaking and unbelievable” by Tony Crook from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, police are now said to be on the scene to arrest those responsible.

Speaking to Sky News, Crook said the perpetrators were putting “yourselves at risk, your community at risk, and also putting emergency workers at risk”.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the sighting to HuffPost UK on Monday, saying that the suspected arsonists were spotted on Sunday when a police helicopter was sent to survey the area.

On Friday police arrested a 22-year-old man from Bolton in connection with a moorland fire at Winter Hill in Lancashire.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson with “intent to endanger life”.