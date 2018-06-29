PA The fire service said it may take 'weeks' to contain fires on Saddleworth moor - firefighters are pictured above trying to contain a blaze in Bolton

The government has been asked to extend the military deployment helping fight wildfires on Saddleworth moor for another three days, as fire chiefs record their busiest week in history.

Speaking at the scene on Friday, acting chief fire officer for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service (GMFRS), Dawn Docx, said the hot weather made it hard to establish how long emergency services will need to stay at the scene.

“Currently it is being contained, but we can’t say when it will be extinguished,” she said, of the fire that has raged since Sunday, engulfing some seven square miles.

“It could be days, it might even be weeks. This weather, obviously isn’t helping at all. What we need is a real downpour and that will do the trick.”