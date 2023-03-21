Sadiq Khan Tears Into Met Police Force On One Of Its 'Darkest Days'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Sadiq Khan tore into the Metropolitan Police Service today after a damning report described it as institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

The Mayor of London said the Met must “embrace” the recommendations of Baroness Casey’s report into their practices.

Casey’s review found widespread bullying, “deep-seated homophobia” and routine “sexism and misogyny”.

The review was commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder and warned there may be more officers like her killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

Khan said today was “one of the darkest days in the 200-year history” of the Met.

"Do you think there are still rapists in the police service in London?"@KayBurley asks @SadiqKhan about the current state of the police following the Casey Reviewhttps://t.co/eBDtmyCjfS📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/FkgCZSuMah — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 21, 2023

The mayor, who sets the strategic direction and budget of the force, said the report did not surprise him as it chimed with his own personal and professional experiences.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We police by consent in our country. If the public has no confidence in the police they’re not going to come forward and report a crime.

“It’s in all of our interests to make sure that the police service changes, root and branch.”

Khan, who has been mayor for nearly seven years, said: “The report didn’t surprise me, actually, because our experiences as people of colour, when I speak to victims and bereaved families, the experiences of gay Londoners - is one where we have been treated differently.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said there needs to be a “change in culture and leadership” in policing.

Meanwhile, home secretary Suella Braverman said it was clear there had been “serious failures of culture and leadership” in the Met.

Casey said Scotland Yard could no longer be trusted to police itself owing to “systemic and fundamental” issues.

Her review said the Met Police needs independent oversight and specialists appointed from outside to help overhaul it.

