Saddleworth Moor Fire Being Treated As Arson, Police Confirm

The Saddleworth Moor fire that has raged for more than 10 days is now being treated as arson, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police said witnesses had reported seeing people lighting a bonfire around 7.30pm on the night the fire was first reported - June 24 - and officers are “currently pursuing this as a possible line of enquiry”.

The fire service was called to a report of a fire near Buckton Vale in Tameside at 8.19pm on June 24 and have been battling the blaze in “extremely challenging weather conditions” ever since.

Chief Superintendent Neil Evans, Territorial Policing Commander for Tameside, said the fire was now being investigated as arson “following information from local witnesses and initial inquiries”.

Evans added: “The scale of this fire is exceptional and we are treating it with the utmost seriousness.

“That said, we are under no illusion that solid evidence as to where the fire started and what was the cause, will not be easy to establish.

“The areas we have been able to look include dusty ash, burnt peat and grass and, because of this, our work with the fire service will be painstaking.”

Interim Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx said specialist fire investigation officers at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were working closing with GMP to investigate the arson.

“Investigations are currently ongoing with a multi-agency approach to find the source of the ignition. There is an area of interest that specialist officers are inspecting,” she added.

Although now under control, the fire is continuing to burn despite the best efforts of all those involved, a statement from GMP said.

“Firefighters are working in extremely difficult and challenging circumstances in Tameside and I can’t praise crews enough – they’ve done a fantastic job and are continuing to work hard to put out the multiple fires across the moorlands,” Docx said.

Evans on Wednesday urged anyone with information to contact the police.

He added: “We recognise the incredible support that the emergency services have received and we now hope that the local community can help us further by getting in touch with any information that could help our investigation.

“Were you on the moors last Sunday and did you see anything that could help us understand exactly what happened?