Sajid Javid Has 'Full Faith' Boris Johnson Is Telling The Truth About Groping Claim

Sajid Javid has said he has “full faith” in Boris Johnson and does not doubt “for a second” the prime minister’s denial that he groped a female journalist.

Downing Street has denied Johnson squeezed the thigh of Charlotte Edwardes under the table during a private lunch in 1999.

Asked about the allegations on Monday morning, the chancellor said: “I’ve talked to the prime minster about that and, first of all, he couldn’t be clearer, absolutely clear, that they are completely untrue and I totally trust him in that.”

He told the BBC he did not want to “get involved” in “personal allegations”.

“I have full faith in the prime minister, I don’t doubt what he has said for a second, but I’m not going to get drawn into these allegations,” he said.