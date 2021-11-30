Sajid Javid Made It His Personal Mission To Get This Sky News' Correspondent His Booster

Sajid Javid personally encouraged a Sky News correspondent to get his booster @SkyNews Twitter

Sajid Javid was caught on camera persuading Sky News’ chief political correspondent to get his booster right there and then on Monday night.

The health secretary, who accepted the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to extend the booster jab programme just hours before, asked Jon Craig if he had his extra dose just when they were preparing for an interview.

Craig explained that it had not yet been six months since he had his second dose – although the updated guidelines state anyone can now get boosted three months after their second jab.

Javid replied: ”But under the new rule you’ll be OK. Come back here later this week.”

″In fact, they might give it to you now if you walk in,” he added.

Ignoring Craig’s protests, Javid said: “Yeah, just do it. Can you make me a promise? Make me a promise. Just go do it now.”

Insisting that he would “tell the office” of Sky News on Craig’s behalf, Javid then offered to go in with the journalist for his jab.

“Come on, I’ll walk in with you, come on. Let’s do it. You ready?”

The two of them then walk off into the vaccination tent together.

The health secretary’s unconventional gesture has been widely praised on social media after a clip of their exchange was published on Twitter.

Javid has been championing the booster programme in recent months but after accepting the JCVI’s ruling, he has made all those aged 18 and over eligible for the third dose of the Covid vaccine.

He also agreed to offer second doses to those aged between 12 and 15, and offer a fourth dose to anyone who is severely immunosuppressed.

The changes follow the World Health Organisation’s identification of the Omicron variant, which is said to be more transmissible than other strains.

As of Tuesday, it also becomes mandatory to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport while the rules around international travel have been tightened up too.