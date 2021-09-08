Sajid Javid Grilled Over Why £350 Million ‘Saved’ By Brexit Isn’t Being Spent On NHS

Sajid Javid was put on the spot by journalist Nick Ferrari over what has happened to the £350 million a week the UK saved by leaving the EU – and why it is not being used to save the NHS.

Speaking on LBC on Wednesday, Ferrari asked the health secretary why the government now want to increase National Insurance by 1.25 percentage points to prop up the health service, considering the Leave campaign vowed in 2016 that £350 million a week – money the UK allegedly handed over to the EU – would be spent on the health service if Britain left the bloc.

Ferrari asked: “A couple of years ago we were told that if we left the European Union we’d be saving £350 million a week that would go to the NHS, that’s tens of billions of pounds we’ve saved.

“Where is it? Why do we need this additional funding now we’ve left the European Union?”

Javid pinned the blame on the pandemic, claiming the additional money saved “hasn’t been enough to meet the challenges”.

The LBC presenter was not convinced, and hit back: ″£350 million a week since January last year is tens of billions of pounds, why isn’t that bailing out the NHS?”